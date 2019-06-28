SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smyrna, according to TBI Officials.
The incident happened on Chestnut Street in the 100 block.
TBI says a man inside the home reportedly fired a weapon inside and another resident was barricaded in another room.
When an officer entered the residence, the man fired at the officer and the officer then fired at the man, hitting him.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died. He has not yet been identified.
No officers were injured.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this breaking story.
