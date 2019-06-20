TBIMillersvilleDeathInvestigation-SmokeyBarn.62019.jpg

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a death in Millersville on Thursday, a TBI spokesman said.

"At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI agents are investigating a death in the 7700 block of Bethel Road," according to Josh DeVine, TBI Communications Director.

In video provided by Smokey Barn News, Millersville Police are shown placing crime scene tape in the area.

