The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fake photo on social media of people "desecrating the grave of a deceased local law enforcement officer. "
TBI agents were alerted to the photo on social media by District Attorney General Ray Crouch. He asked them to investigate the troubling photo involving the grave of Dickson County Sheriff Sgt. Daniel Baker, who was shot multiple times on May 30, 2018.
TBI agents visited the gravesite of Baker on Friday. They "quickly determined the photograph is not authentic."
Late Friday evening the TBI announced they were charging Joshua Andrew Garton with harassment. Garton is accused of digitally manufacturing the photo.
He is being held in the Dickson County jail on a $76,000 bond for this incident and other unrelated legal issues.
