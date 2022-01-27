PULASKI, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday they have arrested a Pulaski caregiver who now faces multiple charges, including prescription drug fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult.
After a successful joint investigation by the Pulaski Police Department and special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of TBI, resulted in the arrest of Sharon Journey, 55, said authorities
Officials said in Nov. 2021, TBI agents joined investigators with the Pulaski Police Department in investigating the theft of patient medication at an assisted living facility. TBI agents determined that Journey was responsible for stealing medication from the victim.
Officials said that from Jan. through Nov. 2021, Journey replaced the prescribed Oxycodone with another medication consistent in size, shape, and color. Journey is no longer working at that facility.
The Giles County Grand Jury returned charged Journey with one count each of Prescription Drug Fraud, Neglect of Elder/Vulnerable Adult, Abuse of Elder/Vulnerable Adult, Theft of Property, and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Journey has booked into the Giles County Jail on a $14,000 bond.
