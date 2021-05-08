CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Hedge Apple Drive involving a Clarksville Police officer.
Clarksville Police were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Hedge Apple Drive around 8:15 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who reportedly came out of the home and fired shots. Officers returned fire and shot him.
The victim has been identified as Adonis Traughber, 54. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
A woman at the home was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not known.
