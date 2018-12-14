MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Memphis on Thursday night.
According to WMC, two Memphis police officers were responding to a complaint about a man in the road pointing a gun at drivers along James Road.
Police said the man was still armed when the officers arrived at the scene around 10 p.m.
At some point, the situation escalated, and one officer opened fire, according to the TBI.
Officials said 42-year-old Andre Horton was shot during the encounter and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WMC reports that Horton suffered from mental illness. He leaves behind six children.
The Memphis Police Department said the officer who fired the shots has been relieved from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.