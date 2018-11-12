SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the body of a woman found Monday morning in Smithville.
Officials say 28-year-old Jessica Renee Stephens was in a yard when officials found her. Stephens is from Cannon County, according to TBI. The circumstances that led to Stephens' location in the yard are under investigation.
No ID was present when officials found her. A cause of death will be established after an autopsy and toxicology report.
In a tweet, TBI said Stephens was wearing maroon medical scrubs and brown boots. An orange home depot jersey, brown jacket, and blue shirt were recovered at the scene.
