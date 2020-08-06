HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Hickman County deputy was indicted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for reportedly assaulting two individuals while arresting them.
TBI officials say a complaint of excessive use of force was reported back in January when they investigation began.
The investigation revealed Deputy Scott Hull was responsible for the assault of two individuals while arresting them in November 2019 and January 2020.
Hull was indicted Wednesday on four counts of assault, two counts of official oppression, and two counts of official misconduct. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Hickman County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
