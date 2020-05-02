SPRING HILL, TN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Alabama officials in locating a girl reported missing from Alabama that may have been in the area of Spring Hill with her non-custodial mother.
The state of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert Saturday afternoon after 6-year-old Miy'Angel Lanee Crutchfield was reported missing May 2.
Crutchfield is described as standing four feet tall, 90 pounds, missing her two front teeth with her hair half braided.
She was last seen wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt.
She was abducted by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Jasmine Crutchfield is described as a black female with M K J S tattooed on her wrist, standing 5 feet, nine inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.
They are believed to be traveling in a silver sedan with Ohio plates.
If you have any information regarding the missing child, please contact the Centerville Police Department at 205-926-3129 or contact 911.
