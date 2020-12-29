NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to News4 that a pair of gloves and a hat recovered from a vehicle connected to Anthony Warner helped identify the Nashville bombing suspect.
The DNA from the hat and gloves was compared to DNA samples recovered from the crime scene on Second Avenue North and matched Warner.
Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol also identified a VIN from reconstructed pieces of the RV recovered at the crime scene.
The VIN and DNA matches identified Warner as the suspect.
Authorities said there is no indication any other people were involved in the incident. Authorities added they are looking to speak with anyone familiar with Warner’s ideologies or possible motives
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched the 63-year-old's home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch on Saturday.
The FBI said they are still looking into the motive for the bombing. They added that Warner was not on law enforcement's radar prior to this incident.
Warner's only arrest was for marijuana possession in 1978, according to records released by the TBI.
A source close to the federal investigation said that among several different tips and angles, agents are investigating whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans.
When asked about 5G paranoia as a possible motive, federal authorities said on Sunday that they are looking at any and all motives. They added the Interviewed those who have known him to figure it out.
Authorities have released body camera footage from one of the officers at the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
Federal investigators are working to determine what drove suspect a 63-year-old man to detonate an RV parked in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, killing himself in the process.
