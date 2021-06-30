NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Wednesday, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) updated the public on their continued search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells from Hawkins County, TN.
TBI said they have vetted 715 tips given to them about Summer's disappearance. TBI added their thanks and told the public thank you for the partnership and interest it continues to show.
Summer Wells has been missing since she disappeared from her home on June 15, 2021.
#TNAMBERAlert: We appreciate your partnership and ongoing interest in the search for Summer Wells. To date, we've vetted 715 tips.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 30, 2021
Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND only to report credible information, not speculation or rumors. Doing so helps us get to the most important info ASAP! pic.twitter.com/0XeFGQ6wXi
The TBI is asking the public to provide any information that is credible by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.
More than 80 agencies have aided in the search for the young girl and thousands of acres have been combed in the countryside and neighborhood where she was last seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.