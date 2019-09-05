NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the agency and its law enforcement partners have handed out $32,250 in rewards to citizens who helped in the capture of escaped inmate Curtis Watson last month.

Doorbell camera helped capture fugitive A Henning couple’s doorbell camera is what ultimately led to the capture of fugitive Curtis Watson.

Watson escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary and is accused of killing Debra Johnson at her home on prison grounds on Aug. 7. Watson remained on the run until his arrest on Aug. 11.

TBI reviewing evidence to determine how reward will be given The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing evidence to determine if the people who provided tips after spotting Curtis Watson will receive any of the $57,000 collected for a reward to the escapee’s capture.

The inmate was discovered in the early morning hours on Aug. 11 when Harvey and Ann Taylor spotted Watson on a surveillance camera taking items from a refrigerator on their back porch.

Krystle Hurdle later spotted Watson on her drive home on Sunday morning and called 911.

Watson was taken into custody around 11 a.m. when Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers spotted Watson coming out of a soybean field about 750 feet from the Taylors’ home, about 10 miles from the prison.

At the time of his capture, a reward of up to $57,000 was being offered for information about Watson’s whereabouts.

The TBI said additional reward funds will be available pending a conviction in the case.