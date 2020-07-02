GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Gallatin police officer accused of assaulting a juvenile during a domestic dispute in early April.
The TBI says on April 27, agents began an investigation involving 59-year-old Vincent Marquez. During the investigation, agents developed information that Marquez, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, assaulted a juvenile related to his girlfriend.
Marquez was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of domestic assault. He was released from the Sumner County Jail on his own recognizance.
