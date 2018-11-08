MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A former lieutenant at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is charged with theft and misconduct.
According to the TBI, Jason Norris Mathis is accused of stealing property that was seized during a previous investigation.
Mathis, 42, was later fired from the sheriff's department.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began its investigation on July 12.
On Tuesday, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Mathis with one count of theft and one count of official misconduct.
Mathis was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on $10,000 bond.
