NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- 15-month old Evelyn Boswell hasn't been seen since September, reported missing last Tuesday, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has now released some family home video of the girl.
Investigators wanted the public to have a look at the little girl's personality, to see her moving, hear her voice.
WATCH: Here are home videos of Evelyn Boswell we're sharing in our ongoing efforts to locate her.See her? Have information that might help? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/3EDItRpek7— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 24, 2020
The TBI says that part of the reason they're releasing the video is to strike a chord with the public, make people think: "what would you do if this were your daughter?"
