Alexandria Adams got additional video of the missing little girl currently sought by TBI under an Amber Alert

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- 15-month old Evelyn Boswell hasn't been seen since September, reported missing last Tuesday, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has now released some family home video of the girl.

Investigators wanted the public to have a look at the little girl's personality, to see her moving, hear her voice. 

The TBI says that part of the reason they're releasing the video is to strike a chord with the public, make people think: "what would you do if this were your daughter?"

