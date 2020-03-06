Evelyn Boswell Remains Found
Courtesy: TBI

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced it has found the remains believed to be of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Authorities did not say where the remains were found. 

Boswell was last seen in December but was reported missing in February. Her mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested for false reporting. 

A press conference will take place at 10:15 p.m. at the Sullivan Justice Center in Sullivan County. 

An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

 

