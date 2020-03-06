SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced it has found the remains believed to be of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.
Authorities did not say where the remains were found.
We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell. This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.Thank you for your support during this difficult process. pic.twitter.com/KxwpePiydT— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2020
Boswell was last seen in December but was reported missing in February. Her mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested for false reporting.
A press conference will take place at 10:15 p.m. at the Sullivan Justice Center in Sullivan County.
An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.