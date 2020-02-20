ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - TBI officials have confirmed that they are executing search warrants in the Antioch area Thursday morning.
The TBI Drug Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a home on Artelia Drive. They say the warrants are related to an ongoing drug investigation.
Due to it being an active investigation, they say they can't provide any additional details.
News4 has a crew at the scene. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.
