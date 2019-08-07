Curtis Ray Watson

Prison escapee Curtis Ray Watson is a person of interest after a Tennessee Department of Correction was murdered on Wednesday. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

HENNING, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has alerted the public to a prison escapee who may have murdered a Tennessee Department of Correction employee.

Tattoos of Curtis Ray Watson

Curtis Ray Watson's tattoos. He is a person of interest in the death of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee after his escape from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. (Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

"We need your help to find Curtis Ray Watson, an escapee of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning."

"Watson is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee today. Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him!"

TBI said the victim was Debra Johnson, 64, a West Tennessee Correctional Administrator. She has been employed by the Department of Correction for 38 years.

According to a Tennessee criminal history report, Watson was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping in Henry County in 2012. He was also arrested by Paris Police on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated rape.

He previously was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after an aggravated child abuse in Carroll County.

Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.

TBI Most Wanted

