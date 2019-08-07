HENNING, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has alerted the public to a prison escapee who may have murdered a Tennessee Department of Correction employee.
"We need your help to find Curtis Ray Watson, an escapee of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning."
"Watson is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee today. Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him!"
TBI said the victim was Debra Johnson, 64, a West Tennessee Correctional Administrator. She has been employed by the Department of Correction for 38 years.
According to a Tennessee criminal history report, Watson was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping in Henry County in 2012. He was also arrested by Paris Police on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated rape.
He previously was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after an aggravated child abuse in Carroll County.
BLUE ALERT: We need your help to find Curtis Ray Watson, an escapee of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.Watson is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee today.Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him! pic.twitter.com/22sQJ4vDO7— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.
BLUE ALERT: Here is an additional profile picture of Curtis Ray Watson, the escapee who is the subject of our Blue Alert. Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.Please hit RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/2LTf5Xpxxl— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
UPDATE: Here's a printable poster with additional details on Curtis Ray Watson. Thank you for joining us in staying vigilant in the search for this dangerous fugitive.https://t.co/kb0GqQJf7N pic.twitter.com/NKgHT71j2m— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
