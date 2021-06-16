Pictures of Summer Moon-Utah Wells

 Courtesy TBI

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TBI has issued an endangered child alert for a 4-year-old child missing from Hawkins County, TN. 

Officials posted the alert on Wednesday morning stating that Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening in Rogersville, TN. 

Rogersville is located about 245 miles outside of Nashville. 

If you see Summer or have information on her whereabouts, you're urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

