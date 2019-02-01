ELKTON, TN (WSMV) - A missing 15-year-old previously listed as an endangered child by the TBI has been found.
Details are forthcoming, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PROSPECT, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen leaving on foot from his grandmother's house on Pleasant Hill Road in Prospect around 5 a.m. Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has since escalated this case as an Endangered Child Alert.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-year-old Michael Jonathan Adams who is missing from Prospect, TN in Giles County. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.ADDITIONAL DETAILS: https://t.co/suGYGvsZMM pic.twitter.com/XlZ75yp9Qz— TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 1, 2019
Michael Jonathan Adams is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was seen wearing a purple galaxy hoodie and carrying a gray backpack.
Adams is a Type 1 diabetic with only a small amount of medication with him, and he also reportedly has the mentality of a 10-year-old.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Adams, you're asked to contact the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND, Giles County Sheriff's Department at (931) 363-2460 or Lincoln County Sheriff's Department at (931) 433-9821.
