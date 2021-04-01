PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Detection dogs of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are being featured at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum.
The beloved crime-stopping canines are on display for their abilities to detect fire accelerants used in arson and other fire-related crime scenes.
The Alcatraz East Crime Museum told News4 that K9's Diesel, Faith, and Millie are there for show and tell with their handlers and are happy to interact with any children.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new four-legged partner with a special skill set.
The museum is known for its displays and exhibits that teach the public about American crime history, the penal system, forensic science, and law enforcement.
The K9's and their handlers are on temporary display as a representation of TBU and the kind of work the Bureau does to keep Tennesseans safe. They are featured at the museum until June 22nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.