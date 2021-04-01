PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Detection dogs of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are being featured at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum.

The beloved crime-stopping canines are on display for their abilities to detect fire accelerants used in arson and other fire-related crime scenes.

The Alcatraz East Crime Museum told News4 that K9's Diesel, Faith, and Millie are there for show and tell with their handlers and are happy to interact with any children.

Tennessee gets safer with new Fire Investigation K9 'Millie' The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new four-legged partner with a special skill set.

The museum is known for its displays and exhibits that teach the public about American crime history, the penal system, forensic science, and law enforcement.

The K9's and their handlers are on temporary display as a representation of TBU and the kind of work the Bureau does to keep Tennesseans safe. They are featured at the museum until June 22nd.