NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies across the state discussed the ongoing concerns surrounding counterfeit drugs in Tennessee.
"In the past 5-10 years, law enforcement has focused investigations of overdose deaths to determine who the actors are that provided the drugs. And we have a number of task forces across the state to do just that," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said.
Special Agent in Charge Tommy Farmer showed media at Monday's news conference some of the new technology being used by agents "to help detect the presence of dangerous drugs in an effort to reduce direct exposure."
"Counterfeit pills are not more prevalent in one area of the state than another. The reality is they are being shipped everywhere," Rausch said.
Dir. Rausch: In the past 5-10 years, law enforcement has focused investigations of overdose deaths to determine who the actors are that provided the drugs. And we have a number of task forces across the state to do just that. pic.twitter.com/lkpLHBfPwp— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.