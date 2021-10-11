That’s the message this afternoon from the TBI. Officials are sounding the alarm on the rise in counterfeit pills in our state. News 4’s Courtney Allen breaks down the numbers for us.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies across the state discussed the ongoing concerns surrounding counterfeit drugs in Tennessee.

"In the past 5-10 years, law enforcement has focused investigations of overdose deaths to determine who the actors are that provided the drugs. And we have a number of task forces across the state to do just that," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said.

Special Agent in Charge Tommy Farmer showed media at Monday's news conference some of the new technology being used by agents "to help detect the presence of dangerous drugs in an effort to reduce direct exposure."

"Counterfeit pills are not more prevalent in one area of the state than another. The reality is they are being shipped everywhere," Rausch said.

 

