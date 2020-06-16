TBI Director attends President's policing ceremony

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As the President signed an executive order on policing reform, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was present at the ceremony on Monday afternoon.
TBI Director David Rausch is a member of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement.
According to the TBI Twitter account, Rausch has been "working with colleagues on examining ways to improve public safety and the culture of law enforcement."
TBI Director David Rausch attended President Trump’s signing of the Executive Order on Policing today. As a member of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement, he’s been working with colleagues on examining ways to improve public safety and the culture of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/RiUZO0F3cE— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2020
