FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a correctional officer at the Lincoln County Jail for sexually assaulting a female inmate. 

The TBI says agents began investigating the alleged assault that reportedly happened at the Sheriff's Office on April 20. As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Tavarus Carr was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of sexual contact with an inmate. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on the same day on a $5,000 bond. 

Carr has since had his employment terminated. 

