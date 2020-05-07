PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Robertson County man on weapons violation charges.
The TBI says agents conducted a search warrant at a Pleasant View home on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation. As agents searched the home, they found three guns not secured in the home.
The resident, 38-year-old Jody Taylor, is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have access to guns.
Taylor was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
He was booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $22,500 bond.
