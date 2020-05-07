Jody Taylor
Courtesy: TBI

PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Robertson County man on weapons violation charges. 

The TBI says agents conducted a search warrant at a Pleasant View home on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation. As agents searched the home, they found three guns not secured in the home. 

The resident, 38-year-old Jody Taylor, is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have access to guns. 

Taylor was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. 

He was booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $22,500 bond. 

