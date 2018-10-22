DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has completed its DNA analysis of a letter that was sent to the grandparents of Joe Clyde Daniels.
The results of the investigation have been sent to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch.
Authorities said they do not believe the submission will change the focus of the investigation.
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office released this statement:
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the TBI for expediting the DNA analysis. Due to the Tennessee Supreme Court Rules of Professional Conduct we are unable to comment on the results of the analysis. Just as the TBI stated, we do not believe this submission will change the focus of our investigation.
Five-year-old Joe Clyde was killed more than six months ago. His body has yet to be found despite months of searching.
According to the TBI, Joseph Daniels confessed to hitting his son repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy's body in the trunk of his car.
