CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a fugitive on its most wanted list.
Officials say Rasheen Idries Greenwood II is wanted for criminal homicide by both TBI and Clarksville Police. He is also wanted is Sumter, South Carolina for attempted murder.
MOST WANTED ALERT: We need your help to find Rasheen Idries Greenwood II, who is wanted by Clarksville Police and TBI for Criminal Homicide. Greenwood is also wanted in Sumter, SC for Attempted Murder.Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!Armed & Dangerous | $2,500 Reward pic.twitter.com/xrUBi6x96r— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 19, 2019
He is considered armed and dangerous and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone who sees Greenwood should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.