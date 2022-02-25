LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) – TBI’s Technical Services Unit special agents arrested and charged a man for allegedly downloading and sharing sexually exploitive material of children.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents conducted an undercover operation in Dec. 2021. They identified Aaron Green, 38, as an individual who allegedly downloaded and shared online content consistent with Child Sexual Abuse Material.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department said they executed a search warrant at Green’s home and arrested him, charging him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a minor.
Officials added that Green was subsequently booked into the Macon County jail, where he is now being held on a $100,000 bond.
