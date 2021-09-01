TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert after East Tennessee children found safe

UPDATE: The TBI has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for 1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer of Lenoir City after the children were found safe Wednesday morning. 

The agency says the two children were found safe in Madisonville. 

LENOIR CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from East Tennessee.

The TBI says 1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer of Lenoir City were last seen on Tuesday with their non-custodial father. 

Authorities say the children could be in a 2008 Honda Odyssey with TN tag CXD312 and an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side below the rear window.

If you spot them or the vehicle authorities encourage you to call Lenoir City Police at 865-458-9081 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

