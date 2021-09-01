TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert after East Tennessee children found safe

UPDATE: The TBI has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for 1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer of Lenoir City after the children were found safe Wednesday morning.
The agency says the two children were found safe in Madisonville.
Very good news this morning - Anara and Rykin have been located in Madisonville and are safe! pic.twitter.com/NIuBn7AszS— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 1, 2021
LENOIR CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from East Tennessee.
The TBI says 1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer of Lenoir City were last seen on Tuesday with their non-custodial father.
Authorities say the children could be in a 2008 Honda Odyssey with TN tag CXD312 and an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side below the rear window.
This is an actual photo of the vehicle they could be in, a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan, TN tag CXD312. There is an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side below the rear window.If you have seen this vehicle, Anara or Rykin Brewer, call 865-458-9081 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/gG0ZtcQV1A— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 1, 2021
If you spot them or the vehicle authorities encourage you to call Lenoir City Police at 865-458-9081 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
