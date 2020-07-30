MONROE COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The TBI has canceled an Amber Alert out of Monroe County after officials say the primary suspect was taken into custody.
UPDATE: Great news!— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2020
Caylen Williams has been found safe in Evans, Georgia, where authorities have also arrested Lakeshia Williams.
Thank you for your help to spread the word!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/PvV7Y89u4h
Lakeisha Williams, non-custodial mother of the 21-month-old boy taken out of Monroe County, was arrested by police in Evans, Georgia.
Caylen Williams was found safe.
Lakeisha Williams now faces parental kidnapping charges.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.