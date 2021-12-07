The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is helping the investigation after what's believed to be a woman's body was found in a car in Lewis County this weekend.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office started a death investigation on Sunday afternoon when a car was discovered in a wooded area off Springer Road, near Highway 20.
The body found in the car was sent for an autopsy to reveal the identity of the person. Law enforcement said the investigation is "active and ongoing."
