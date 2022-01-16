COFFEE CO., TN (WSMV) – Officials responded to a fatal structure fire in Coffee County Sunday night.
Officials said the structure fire, located on Boynton Valley Road, claimed the life of one individual.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
TBI fire is now on the scene to investigate what could have started the fire.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.
