CELINA, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Celina man after law enforcement said he failed to report a body of a Kentucky woman.
On July 8, TBI joined Clay County detectives in a death investigation. On that day, deputies had located a vehicle belonging to 36-year-old Maegan Bowling. TBI said Bowling had been reported missing days earlier.
Authorities said they found the vehicle at Ross Boles Road in Celina, occupied by 36-year-old Andy Cruea. When deputies entered the home, TBIT said they found Bowling deceased on the sofa.
TBI said the investigation concluded that she had been deceased for multiple days. They added Cruea had failed to report the death.
On February 14, the Clay County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Cruea with one count of failure to report the discovery of a body.
Deputies arrested Cruea that day and booked him into the Clay County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
