KENTUCKY (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help into their investigation after the body of a woman was found in a container in the Kentucky Lake.
TBI agents say Jeffery Rogers has been charged with disposing the bin. Rogers drove from Texas into Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky on Wednesday, June 17. He was reportedly driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. with a camper top over the truck's bed. The truck's license plate is from Texas and reads LFJ-7985.
On that same day, Rogers drove on Interstate 30 through Texas into Arkansas and then took I-40 into Tennessee before driving into Kentucky. A woman, who was not the victim, was riding with him.
Rogers was wearing a green shirt with the Star Wars character Yoda on the front and shorts. He also has longer hair in the back, commonly called a rat tail.
Anyone who may have seen Rogers at a gas station, convenience store or other stop between Texas and Kentucky on June 17 is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The TBI is currently working with the Texas Rangers, Arkansas State Police and Kentucky State Police.
