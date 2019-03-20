JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in East Tennessee earlier this month.
The body was found on Lakeside Drive along Douglas Lake in Dandridge, TN, which is within Jefferson County.
Authorities do not know how long the body had been at that location.
Investigators are sharing pictures of the man's clothing in the hopes that someone may identify him. The victim was wearing a "Walking Dead" T-shirt, blue jeans and a belt buckle that has a horse and horseshoe on it. The man's belt has an eagle design printed on it, along with the name "Gerald" stamped into the leather.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-397-9411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.