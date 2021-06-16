ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TBI has now issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old child missing from Hawkins County, TN.
Officials posted the alert on Wednesday morning stating that Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening in Rogersville, TN.
#TNAMBERAlert: New information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer Wells has us now issuing a statewide AMBER Alert. She is 3’ tall, 40 lbs., w/blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/6NVbmkhXRw— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021
Rogersville is located about 245 miles from Nashville in East Tennessee.
If you see Summer or have information on her whereabouts, you're urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is still a developing story. Stay with us for updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.