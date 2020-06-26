LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE: TBI says Braelee Rayne Trapp has been found safe. More details to come.
ORIGINAL STORY: TBI has an active amber alert out for a 9-month-old who was forcibly taken Thursday night.
Officials say the child, Braelee Rayne Trapp, was taken by 44-year-old Tony Lynn Lanier Sr. in Lawrenceburg around 7 p.m.
Braelee has brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a diaper.
Lanier is reportedly 6' tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt with "Buckmaster" on it.
According to investigators, Lanier was known to Braelee's family but they are not sure what his exact connection is.
They are believed to be in a black Equinox with AR tag 430-Y2K.
If you see Braelee, Lanier, or the wanted vehicle, you're asked contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 931-762-0450.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
