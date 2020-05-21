TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching the home of a five-year-old, who went missing in 2018 and one of his parents admitted to police that he had beaten him to death.
Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing to authorities on April 4, 2018.
Days later, his father, Joseph, admitted to beating him to death but says he can’t remember where he hid the body. The 28-year-old father was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of his son.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that special agents are executing a search warrant at a home on Garner Creek Road in Tennessee City. The search is "part of an ongoing investigation."
Stay with News 4 Nashville as this story is developing at this time.
