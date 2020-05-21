TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - TBI special agents are continued on Friday to execute a search warrant at the Dickson property where Joe Clyde Daniels was last seen two years ago.
Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing to authorities on April 4, 2018.
Days later, his father, Joseph, admitted to beating him to death but says he can’t remember where he hid the body. The 28-year-old father was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of his son.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that special agents are executing a search warrant at a home on Garner Creek Road in Tennessee City. The search is "part of an ongoing investigation."
Neighbors told News4 Joe Clyde's grandparents still live at the home and said the search has been going on since about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday's search included clearing brush on the land and at least two cadaver dogs.
On Friday, more than a dozen cars are back at the home and the newest addition on the property was a mini excavator. TBI said they are not saying if they’ve made any recoveries.
Neighbors told News 4 they hope whatever the outcome is from TBI's search that it brings closure to the community.
Stay with News 4 Nashville as this story is developing at this time.
