NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a shooting that took place on I-40 on Tuesday morning.
Officials say a car pursuit took place on the interstate with Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers and ended in a crash.
News Alert: At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI Agents are investigating an incident this morning on Interstate 40 involving Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. (con't) pic.twitter.com/9aRivFW50n— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 20, 2020
The driver of the vehicle involved appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this point of the investigation, none of the troopers fired their weapons.
News4 is working to get information on where this incident took place and the condition of the driver involved.
TBI's investigation remains active and ongoing.
Stay with news4 on-air and online for updates.
