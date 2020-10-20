Police lights generic

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a shooting that took place on I-40 on Tuesday morning. 

Officials say a car pursuit took place on the interstate with Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers and ended in a crash. 

The driver of the vehicle involved appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this point of the investigation, none of the troopers fired their weapons. 

News4 is working to get information on where this incident took place and the condition of the driver involved. 

TBI's investigation remains active and ongoing. 

Stay with news4 on-air and online for updates. 

