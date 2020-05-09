COFFEE COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Coffee County.
The incident began at about 3 p.m. when a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to a crash on I-24 West near mile marker 120.
During the crash investigation, the driver of the crashed car walked over to the vehicle and retrieved a gun and began shooting at the trooper.
The trooper returned fire and the male subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
The trooper was not injured during this time.
TBI Special Agents will continue to investigate the incident.
The identity of the officers involved in the incident will not be shared.
