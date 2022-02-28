TBI agents, Hawkins County deputies search for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Hawkins County Sheriff's Office deputies participated in a "planned search" for Summer Wells on Monday.

The TBI said 5-year-old Wells disappeared in June from her Hawkins County home in the 100 block of Ben Hill Road in Rogersville, TN. She has not been seen since.

February 15 marked eight months since Wells went missing. TBI agents continue to infrequently search places and rely on tips to solve the case. On Monday, they were back in the Beech Creek area as part of a planned search.

"Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest," TBI tweeted.

Today, TBI agents and Hawkins County deputies are back in the Beech Creek area as part of a planned search for six-year-old #SummerWells. Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest. pic.twitter.com/F0aCE3dzKH — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 28, 2022

Anyone with information on Summer Wells’ whereabouts is still asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department at 423-272-4848 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.