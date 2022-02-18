HOUSTON CO., TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged a Stewart woman on multiple drug-related incidents Friday.
On Monday, the Houston County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Amanda Edwards, 49, with four counts of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, possess a Schedule I Drug TBI said in their report.
According to the investigation, TBI special agents of the Investigation Drug Investigation Division assisted investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Erin Police Department began investigating reports of heroin trafficking in Houston County in June 2021.
During the investigation from June to Nov. 2021, TBI agents said agents were sold fentanyl, fentanyl-laced heroin, and fentanyl mixed gabapentin and identified Edwards as the source of the drugs being sold.
Officials said Edwards is now being held in the Stewart County Jail on an unrelated charge, pending a detainer from Houston County. Her bond is currently set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.