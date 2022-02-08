HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An undercover operation by special Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents along with several other law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest Tuesday of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
With the help of the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force assisted in the investigation.
Officials said that over two days starting on Feb. 3, undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, TBI said.
Officials said this is the second operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement agencies in 2022. In 2021, 13 similar operations were conducted across the state, aimed at reducing human trafficking.
