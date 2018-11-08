TBI director David Rausch said in a press conference Thursday that a lack of resources is making it very difficult for agents to keep up.
"What the individuals do to keep up with everything is nothing short of spectacular. The issue with that is that it's not sustainable," said Rausch.
According to Rausch, the TBI is on track to investigate 90 police shootings this year. One of the most recent involved Daniel Hambrick in August. Metro officer, Andrew Delke, is charged with his death.
Rausch also points to a growing number of evidence being submitted to the labs, up 16 percent this year.
"Fundamentally, I think we are too far reactive as an agency. We need to be proactive and we aren't getting that opportunity because of the workload," said Rausch.
To help fix some of the problems, Rausch said the TBI has made changes:
- Working with MTSU to adjust its hiring process, hoping to attract top agents and more thoroughly vet potential candidates
- Closer monitoring of its resources, including the TBI's two airplanes, to make sure they are being used efficiently
- Agents attending a new officer-involved shooting training course
Perhaps the biggest change is in an effort to be more transparent. Moving forward, the TBI plans to log complaints and internal reviews in the system differently, meaning the information could be made public.
"I realize we can't simply stand up here and say trust us--we're the TBI. I understand that. We have to prove that we are worthy, and to do that we have to make some changes," said Rausch.
Rausch says more changes are needed and wants to work with Governor-elect Bill Lee on long-term staffing plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.