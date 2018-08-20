The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that Gerald Eugene Dolberry, 31, was added to their Top Ten Most Wanted List.
Doberyy is wanted by the Paris Police Department and TBI. He faces two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder.
Officials say Dolberry should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is an African American and is five-foot-seven. TBI says he's about 156 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where Dolberry might be should contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.