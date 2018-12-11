The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday night that Vincent Merriweather was added to the TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list.
Merrwieather is wanted by TBI and the Clarskville Police Department for criminal homicide.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Merriweather's whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
TBI is offering up to $5,000 in rewards for information that leads to the suspect's capture.
