PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are investigating a deadly fire in Robertson County on Monday morning.
TBI reports two people died after a house fire in the 1900 block of Errel Dowlen Road around 9 a.m.
According to Smokey Barn News, firefighters located an unidentified man and woman dead in the home. Authorities took their bodies to the medical examiner's office.
Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department, the White House Community Volunteer Fire Department, the Robertson County Emergency Management Agency, and the Coopertown Police Department assist TBI special agents with their investigation. TBI said the "investigation remains active and ongoing."
For the full report by Smokey Barn News, click here.
