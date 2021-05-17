NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for 12-year-old Jaycee Gilliland, of Nashville.
Officials say on Tuesday morning she was found safe in Franklin, Kentucky.
UPDATE: 12-year-old Jaycee Gilliland, who was missing from Nashville, has been found safe in Franklin, Kentucky!— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 18, 2021
Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/2BTAVJ4m5Z
The TBI and Metro Police have not released any information on where exactly in Franklin she was found, or if anyone is facing charges.
