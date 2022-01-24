SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a man after trying to execute a search warrant in Smyrna on Monday morning.

Various law enforcement agencies were on Odom Court all Monday morning as part of "an ongoing investigation." Around 11:30 a.m., TBI did say an unidentified man was arrested in connection with the death of Robertson County Sheriff's Office deputy Savanna Puckett.

MORE DETAILS: The man arrested in Smyrna this morning was wanted by law enforcement in connection to the death of a Robertson County deputy this weekend.The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we'll provide more details as soon as we're able to do so. pic.twitter.com/MxLhWqiqfz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 24, 2022

A deputy found Puckett shot and dead inside her home on fire on Sunday evening.

The TBI is the leading investigating agency, and they are working with their "counterparts in Rutherford County" at this time. SWAT was also on the scene.

Smyrna Police initially advised drivers to avoid the area of Odom Court for their "safety and the safety of personnel." However, TBI said, "the situation has resolved, and there is no immediate threat to the public."

UPDATE: A man has been arrested following this morning's law enforcement action in Smyrna.The situation has resolved and there is no immediate threat to the public in the Odom Court area of Smyrna.We'll provide more information as soon as we're able to do so. pic.twitter.com/yqU2F245Qt — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 24, 2022

News 4 is on the scene is working to gather information.